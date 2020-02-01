Meetings
20:55 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A3
- 1st £92, Others £30 Race Total £212
Final Result
Winning time:26.35sOff time:20:55:01
1st
2
Dapper Jack6/4
Split: 4.62Time: 26.35s
T: S A SabertonALd,LftClr
2nd
9
5
Fernisky Pixie3/1
Split: 4.67Time: 27.08s
T: P CrowsonSAw,Crd1- 1/2
3rd
6
6
Cookie Crossan5/2
Split: 4.61Time: 27.56s
T: D R PruhsCrd1- 1/2
4th
3 ¾
4
Wee Amanda12/1
Split: 4.65Time: 27.87s
T: S J RobertsCrd1,BBlk2
6th
DNF
3
Blue Mischief2/1
Split: 4.66Time:
T: R DevenishHitRls&Fll2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS A Saberton
- Winning Time26.35s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances9, 6, 3 ¾, DNF
- Off Time20:55:01
- Forecast£8.19
- Tricast£0.00
