Meetings
20:39 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A4
- 1st £81, Others £25 Race Total £206
Final Result
Winning time:26.35sOff time:20:39:16
1st
5
Storm Gangster5/2
Split: 4.61Time: 26.35s
T: P S ReaSoonLed,WonWell
2nd
5
3
Reagrove Gina7/4
Split: 4.67Time: 26.75s
T: P Ward2ndFr1
3rd
1 ¼
4
Maura2/1
Split: 4.68Time: 26.85s
T: S A SabertonMid,ClrRun
4th
1 ¼
2
Madabout Cuppa4/1
Split: 4.69Time: 26.95s
T: S A SabertonFcdTCk1
5th
3 ¼
1
Gortilea Bonnie4/1
Split: 4.73Time: 27.20s
T: P J R StewardSAw,FcdTCk3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP S Rea
- Winning Time26.35s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances5, 1 ¼, 1 ¼, 3 ¼
- Off Time20:39:16
- Forecast£9.96
- Tricast£0.00
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
