Meetings
20:23 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A5
- 1st £73, Others £25 Race Total £198
Final Result
Winning time:26.87sOff time:20:23:08
1st
6
Weekly News2/1
Split: 4.65Time: 26.87s
T: P WardWide,Ld3
2nd
½
4
Fengate Penny4/1
Split: 4.64Time: 26.91s
T: K GoodingLd-3,CmAg
3rd
1
2
Utopia Maze7/1
Split: 4.67Time: 26.98s
T: L M StewardCrd2
4th
½
1
Forest Bee5/4
Split: 4.77Time: 27.03s
T: D R PruhsSAw,FcdTCk&Crd2
5th
4 ½
3
Drumbane Oscar5/1
Split: 4.75Time: 27.38s
T: P S ReaSAw,Crd2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Ward
- Winning Time26.87s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances½, 1, ½, 4 ½
- Off Time20:23:08
- Forecast£11.64
- Tricast£0.00
