Meetings
20:07 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A5
- 1st £73, Others £25 Race Total £198
Final Result
Winning time:26.72sOff time:20:08:06
1st
1
Jesses Diva5/4
Split: 4.72Time: 26.72s
T: P A BraithwaiteRls,Ld4
2nd
3 ½
2
Piano Man6/1
Split: 4.67Time: 26.99s
T: P S ReaEP,Ld1-4
3rd
¾
3
Pennys Styx3/1
Split: 4.64Time: 27.06s
T: K GoodingQAw,Ld-1
4th
2
4
Dirragh Corner7/2
Split: 4.68Time: 27.21s
T: P WardBmp1
5th
3 ½
6
Headford Annie9/4
Split: 4.66Time: 27.48s
T: S A SabertonBmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP A Braithwaite
- Winning Time26.72s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances3 ½, ¾, 2, 3 ½
- Off Time20:08:06
- Forecast£11.16
- Tricast£0.00
