Meetings
19:51 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A5
- 1st £73, Others £25 Race Total £198
Final Result
Winning time:26.90sOff time:19:51:26
1st
4
Not A Drop11/4
Split: 4.6Time: 26.90s
T: P S ReaQAw,ALd
2nd
hd
5
Beech Hill Jet5/1
Split: 4.7Time: 26.92s
T: P WardSAw,ChlRunIn
3rd
1 ¼
3
Maggie Me Nani5/1
Split: 4.72Time: 27.03s
T: P A BraithwaiteSAw,Crd1
4th
1 ¾
1
Headford Luke4/6
Split: 4.63Time: 27.17s
T: S J SpillaneCrd1
5th
4
2
Mangetout7/1
Split: 4.65Time: 27.48s
T: S A SabertonCrd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP S Rea
- Winning Time26.90s
- Runners5 ran
- Distanceshd, 1 ¼, 1 ¾, 4
- Off Time19:51:26
- Forecast£19.20
- Tricast£0.00
