Meetings
19:35 Peterborough Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A7
- 1st £66, Others £25 Race Total £166
Final Result
Winning time:26.87sOff time:19:35:11
1st
3
Galeforce Floki6/4
Split: 4.62Time: 26.87s
T: P WardQAw,ALd,Crd 1/4
2nd
1 ½
2
Castell Dave3/1
Split: 4.8Time: 26.98s
T: E GowlerCrdStt,RanOn
3rd
½
1
Dooey Valentine7/2
Split: 4.84Time: 27.03s
T: S J RobertsCrdStt,RanOn
4th
1
5
Kilgraney Blaze2/1
Split: 4.89Time: 27.10s
T: P WardVSAw,MidTWide
5th
dis
4
Rockdale Suzie8/1
Split: 4.66Time:
T: L M StewardEP,Chl&Crd&Fll 1/4,(ReQul)
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Ward
- Winning Time26.87s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances1 ½, ½, 1, dis
- Off Time19:35:11
- Forecast£7.78
- Tricast£0.00
