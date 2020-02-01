Meetings
21:46 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A7
- 1st £67, Others £33 Race Total £199
Final Result
Winning time:29.58sOff time:21:46:15
1st
1
Old Fort Comet2/1
Split: 3.67Time: 29.58s
T: J R HallQAw,Rls,ALed
2nd
1 ¼
2
Sues Delight5/1
Split: 3.83Time: 29.68s
T: S W DeakinSAw,Rls,RanOn
3rd
½
3
Hather Miesha5/1
Split: 3.72Time: 29.72s
T: L ShortMid,CrdRnIn
4th
1 ¾
4
Ballymac Ernie5/1
Split: 3.75Time: 29.86s
T: S W DeakinMid,ClrRun
5th
hd
5
Midfield Belle5/4
Split: 3.7Time: 29.88s
T: P NaylorEP,Chl2-RnIn,Crd
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ R Hall
- Winning Time29.58s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances1 ¼, ½, 1 ¾, hd
- Off Time21:46:15
- Forecast£12.87
- Tricast£0.00
