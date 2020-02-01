Meetings
21:28 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 275m
- D3
- 1st £78, Others £34 Race Total £248
Final Result
Winning time:16.43sOff time:21:28:40
1st
6
Droumeragh Jake6/4
Split: Time: 16.43s
T: S W DeakinEP,Wide,ALed
2nd
1 ¼
1
Drumcrow Tango4/1
Split: Time: 16.53s
T: J P LambeQAw,Rls,SnHandy
3rd
2
5
Ballymac Curry3/1
Split: Time: 16.69s
T: M MaySAw,MidW,RanOn
4th
2 ½
4
Nutters Star8/1
Split: Time: 16.89s
T: J R HallEP,MidW,Blk 1/2
5th
¾
3
Roxholme Jaguar4/1
Split: Time: 16.95s
T: J P LambeSAw,Bmp1,Blk 1/2
6th
¾
2
Sophies Jet4/1
Split: Time: 17.01s
T: S A AvelineSAw,Mid,Bmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS W Deakin
- Winning Time16.43s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 2, 2 ½, ¾, ¾
- Off Time21:28:40
- Forecast£8.85
- Tricast£22.74
