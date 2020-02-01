Meetings
21:10 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A1
- 1st £120, Others £41 Race Total £284
Final Result
Winning time:28.62sOff time:21:10:07
1st
4
Followthe Bubba2/1
Split: 3.52Time: 28.62s
T: S W DeakinEP,Mid,ALed
2nd
2 ¼
3
Crackling Blitz2/1
Split: 3.57Time: 28.80s
T: J P LambeEP,Mid,Chl3
3rd
2
5
Affirmed4/1
Split: 3.71Time: 28.96s
T: P J DooceySAw,Mid,Crd1&3,RanOn
4th
sh
2
Meenagh Dara6/1
Split: 3.66Time: 28.97s
T: A J WestRls,ClrRun
5th
1 ¾
1
Droopys Palma3/1
Split: 3.79Time: 29.11s
T: P NaylorSAw,RlsMid,Crd1&3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS W Deakin
- Winning Time28.62s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances2 ¼, 2, sh, 1 ¾
- Off Time21:10:07
- Forecast£7.11
- Tricast£0.00
