Meetings
20:52 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A4
- 1st £72, Others £33 Race Total £237
Final Result
Winning time:28.86sOff time:20:52:43
1st
2
Droopys Starling2/1
Split: 3.63Time: 28.86s
T: L ShortEP,RlsMid,Blk1,Ld4
2nd
2
6
Followthe Bunny7/4
Split: 3.59Time: 29.02s
T: S W DeakinEP,Wide,Ld1-4
3rd
4
1
Cloncunny Beag9/4
Split: 3.75Time: 29.34s
T: P M HollandSAw,Rls,Crd 1/4
4th
4 ¼
3
Autumn Pam11/4
Split: 3.58Time: 29.68s
T: J P LambeQAw,MidRls,Blk1,Crd 1/4
Non Runners
4
Followthe Boooom
Split: Time:
T: S W Deakin
5
Never In Doubt
Split: Time:
T: L Short
Race Details
- Winning TrainerL Short
- Winning Time28.86s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, 4, 4 ¼
- Off Time20:52:43
- Forecast£6.97
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.