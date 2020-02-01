Meetings
20:34 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A2
- 1st £101, Others £37 Race Total £286
Final Result
Winning time:28.64sOff time:20:34:24
1st
5
Dungarvan Hobo4/1
Split: 3.52Time: 28.64s
T: P J DooceyEP,MidW,ALed,HeldOn
2nd
sh
3
Dot Every I3/1
Split: 3.6Time: 28.65s
T: P NaylorQAw,MidRls,ChlRnIn
3rd
1 ¾
6
White Flash6/1
Split: 3.7Time: 28.79s
T: A W SearSAw,Wide,RanOnWell
4th
1 ½
4
Brackaville Jim3/1
Split: 3.65Time: 28.91s
T: P M HollandMid,ClrRun
5th
1 ¼
1
Jaguar Jet3/1
Split: 3.74Time: 29.01s
T: P J DooceyRls,Blk1,Crd 1/2
6th
3 ¾
2
Gunboat Iceman9/4
Split: 3.68Time: 29.31s
T: S A AvelineRls,Blk1,Crd 1/2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP J Doocey
- Winning Time28.64s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, 1 ¾, 1 ½, 1 ¼, 3 ¾
- Off Time20:34:24
- Forecast£25.02
- Tricast£104.25
