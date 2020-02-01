Meetings
20:16 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A2
- 1st £101, Others £37 Race Total £286
Final Result
Winning time:28.75sOff time:20:16:24
1st
3
Easy Cowboy3/1
Split: 3.53Time: 28.75s
T: P M HollandEP,MidRls,ALed
2nd
2
4
Skinny Joe6/1
Split: 3.61Time: 28.91s
T: A W SearMid,SnHandy,RanOn
3rd
2
6
Tell Us More2/1
Split: 3.7Time: 29.07s
T: P NaylorSAw,Wide,Bmp1,RanOn
4th
1 ¾
2
Distant Rain3/1
Split: 3.59Time: 29.21s
T: J P LambeRlsMid,Blk1
5th
1 ¼
1
Kenyan Rose6/1
Split: 3.63Time: 29.31s
T: P M HollandRls,Blk1
6th
1 ½
5
Sabbatical4/1
Split: 3.64Time: 29.43s
T: J P LambeMsdBrk,Wide,Bmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP M Holland
- Winning Time28.75s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, 2, 1 ¾, 1 ¼, 1 ½
- Off Time20:16:24
- Forecast£23.54
- Tricast£56.38
