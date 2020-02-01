Meetings
19:58 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £71, Others £33 Race Total £203
Final Result
Winning time:28.98sOff time:19:58:04
1st
4
Autumn Dapper5/2
Split: 3.57Time: 28.98s
T: J P LambeEP,MidRls,ALed
2nd
2
3
Catunda Kai2/1
Split: 3.63Time: 29.14s
T: P M HollandEP,MidRls,SnHandy
3rd
4
5
Fifis Boy4/1
Split: 3.63Time: 29.46s
T: H H WilliamsMid,Blk3
4th
2 ½
2
Catunda Libby7/4
Split: 3.75Time: 29.66s
T: S A AvelineSAw,HitRls1,Blk3
5th
1 ¾
1
Bamba3/1
Split: 3.88Time: 29.80s
T: L ShortVSAw,Rls
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ P Lambe
- Winning Time28.98s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances2, 4, 2 ½, 1 ¾
- Off Time19:58:04
- Forecast£11.25
- Tricast£0.00
