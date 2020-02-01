Meetings
19:40 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A8
- 1st £65, Others £33 Race Total £230
Final Result
Winning time:29.60sOff time:19:40:47
1st
6
Affane Wispa7/4
Split: 3.74Time: 29.60s
T: H H WilliamsEP,Wide,SnLed
2nd
1 ¾
2
Revilo Lilly7/1
Split: 3.84Time: 29.74s
T: J R HallRlsMid,RanOn
3rd
2 ½
4
Blue Act11/4
Split: 3.84Time: 29.94s
T: J R HallCrdRnUp&1,RanOn
4th
¾
1
Castell Bonnie5/1
Split: 3.95Time: 30.00s
T: L ShortRls,LckEP
5th
1 ¼
5
Woe Boy7/2
Split: 3.84Time: 30.10s
T: M MayCrdRnUp,EP,Chl2-4
6th
2 ¼
3
Thunder Vinny7/2
Split: 3.9Time: 30.28s
T: S W DeakinVSAw,Mid,EP,Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerH H Williams
- Winning Time29.60s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 2 ½, ¾, 1 ¼, 2 ¼
- Off Time19:40:47
- Forecast£16.71
- Tricast£45.26
