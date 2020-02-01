Meetings
13:59 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 275m
- D3
- 1st £78, Others £34 Race Total £248
Final Result
Winning time:16.45sOff time:14:00:00
1st
1
Lisnaboy Katie9/4
Split: Time: 16.45s
T: P A HolderEP,Rls,SnLed
2nd
1 ¾
5
Dominican Dan5/2
Split: Time: 16.59s
T: R WilliamsEP,WideChlEarly
3rd
sh
2
Danzey Flyer6/1
Split: Time: 16.60s
T: P A HolderRlsMid,RanOn
4th
sh
3
Indian Nightmare4/1
Split: Time: 16.61s
T: R WilliamsEP,MidRls,LedEarly
5th
1 ¾
4
Glenquain Boss8/1
Split: Time: 16.75s
T: G B BallentineMidCrd1
6th
3
6
Ballymac Skelper4/1
Split: Time: 16.99s
T: S W DeakinWideFcdCk1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP A Holder
- Winning Time16.45s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, sh, sh, 1 ¾, 3
- Off Time14:00:00
- Forecast£9.43
- Tricast£30.74
