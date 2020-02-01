Meetings
13:44 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A10
- 1st £62, Others £33 Race Total £227
Final Result
Winning time:30.04sOff time:13:44:14
1st
3
Bit View Bullet9/4
Split: 3.67Time: 30.04s
T: S W DeakinEP,Mid,ALed,WonWell
2nd
3 ¼
4
Forge Lady9/4
Split: 3.8Time: 30.30s
T: T HudsonCrdRunUp&1&3,RanOn
3rd
2
5
Sawpit Shadow4/1
Split: 3.81Time: 30.46s
T: D A HuntCrdRunUp&1&3
4th
¾
2
Ballymac Lash7/2
Split: 3.74Time: 30.52s
T: I E WalkerRlsMidClrRun
5th
1 ½
1
Droopys Elodie6/1
Split: 3.81Time: 30.64s
T: S W DeakinSAwRlsCrd3
6th
2
6
Aero Edge8/1
Split: 3.79Time: 30.80s
T: I E WalkerSAwWideCrd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS W Deakin
- Winning Time30.04s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ¼, 2, ¾, 1 ½, 2
- Off Time13:44:14
- Forecast£8.83
- Tricast£23.55
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.