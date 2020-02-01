Meetings
13:27 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A7
- 1st £67, Others £33 Race Total £232
Final Result
Winning time:29.77sOff time:13:27:15
1st
6
Darbys Flower5/2
Split: 3.64Time: 29.77s
T: N M SlowleyEP,Wide,ALed
2nd
1 ½
5
Tyrap Seamus8/1
Split: 3.81Time: 29.89s
T: R WilliamsSAwMidWide,RanOn
3rd
½
3
Ballymac Maureen7/2
Split: 3.71Time: 29.93s
T: S W DeakinEP,Mid,AHandy
4th
4 ¼
1
Tiwood Secreto8/1
Split: 3.79Time: 30.27s
T: J A DanaharCrdStt& 1/4,BBlk3
5th
sh
2
Slaneyside Cohen4/1
Split: 3.78Time: 30.28s
T: S W DeakinCrdStt& 1/4,FcdCk 3/4
6th
1
4
Joyfuljamslipper9/4
Split: 3.71Time: 30.36s
T: J H SmithMidBBlk3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerN M Slowley
- Winning Time29.77s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, ½, 4 ¼, sh, 1
- Off Time13:27:15
- Forecast£22.04
- Tricast£63.28
