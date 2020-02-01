Meetings
13:11 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A9
- 1st £64, Others £33 Race Total £229
Final Result
Winning time:29.97sOff time:13:13:32
1st
4
Parkers Queen2/1
Split: 3.75Time: 29.97s
T: J R HallMidBlk 1/4,Led3
2nd
4 ¼
5
Ballymac Ennis8/1
Split: 3.82Time: 30.31s
T: I E WalkerWideLed 1/2-3
3rd
nk
1
Sellout Late5/2
Split: 3.73Time: 30.34s
T: I E WalkerRlsLed 1/4- 1/2,Crd3
4th
1 ¾
6
Shortwood Jake10/1
Split: 3.9Time: 30.48s
T: J R HallVSAwWideFcdCk1
5th
4
3
Flyhigh Maisie5/2
Split: 3.7Time: 30.80s
T: I E WalkerMidLed- 1/4&Blk,Crd3
6th
dis
2
Badgerfort Opal6/1
Split: 3.81Time:
T: S W DeakinCkBadly 1/4,FinLame
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ R Hall
- Winning Time29.97s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ¼, nk, 1 ¾, 4, dis
- Off Time13:13:32
- Forecast£20.06
- Tricast£46.88
