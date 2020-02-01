Meetings
12:57 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A7
- 1st £67, Others £33 Race Total £232
Final Result
Winning time:29.41sOff time:12:57:38
1st
4
Drahbeg Gold5/1
Split: 3.57Time: 29.41s
T: G B BallentineEP,MidCrd3,ALed
2nd
1 ¼
3
Ooaar Hes Elvis8/1
Split: 3.62Time: 29.51s
T: S L NewberryMidRlsFcdCk3,RanOn
3rd
2
1
Shortwood Sanka5/2
Split: 3.66Time: 29.67s
T: J R HallRlsMidCrdRunUp,Blk- 3/4
4th
3 ¼
5
Newinn Spartan5/1
Split: 3.61Time: 29.93s
T: N M SlowleyQAwWideFcdCk3
5th
sh
6
Droopys Lantern9/4
Split: 3.69Time: 29.94s
T: J H SmithWideCrd3
6th
3
2
Band Of Brothers3/1
Split: 3.72Time: 30.18s
T: P A HolderSAwCrdRunUp,Blk3/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG B Ballentine
- Winning Time29.41s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 2, 3 ¼, sh, 3
- Off Time12:57:38
- Forecast£50.56
- Tricast£137.35
