Meetings
12:39 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A9
- 1st £64, Others £33 Race Total £229
Final Result
Winning time:30.13sOff time:12:39:57
1st
4
Parsnip Moe7/4
Split: 3.72Time: 30.13s
T: J H SmithMidLed3,FinWell
2nd
1 ¾
1
Riveting3/1
Split: 3.73Time: 30.27s
T: P R SpraggSAwRlsBlk3,Crd4
3rd
¾
2
Ballyeglish Mate10/1
Split: 3.64Time: 30.33s
T: S W DeakinEP,Led-3,Crd3&4
4th
1
3
Slippy Lisa7/1
Split: 3.91Time: 30.41s
T: J R HallSAwMidRlsFcdCk3
5th
1
5
Newline Shane7/1
Split: 3.74Time: 30.49s
T: S W DeakinSAwEP,WideBmp 1/4
6th
1 ¾
6
Deeteedee Poker5/2
Split: 3.64Time: 30.63s
T: I E WalkerCk&Bmp 1/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ H Smith
- Winning Time30.13s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, ¾, 1, 1, 1 ¾
- Off Time12:39:57
- Forecast£8.32
- Tricast£34.52
