Meetings
12:24 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A8
- 1st £65, Others £33 Race Total £230
Final Result
Winning time:29.87sOff time:12:24:48
1st
2
Higher Returns3/1
Split: 3.76Time: 29.87s
T: S W DeakinEP,RlsMidLed 1/4,HeldOn
2nd
nk
4
Cu Sith Caley6/1
Split: 3.72Time: 29.90s
T: J A DanaharQAw,AHandy,ChlRunIn
3rd
nk
3
Prem Girl9/4
Split: 3.71Time: 29.93s
T: J R HallMidBlk2,AHandy
4th
½
5
Varra Sport8/1
Split: 4.01Time: 29.97s
T: R WilliamsVSAwMidWide,RanOn
5th
hd
1
Itsallguesswork2/1
Split: 3.86Time: 29.99s
T: J R HallRlsFcdCk2,RanOnLate
6th
hd
6
This Time10/1
Split: 3.72Time: 30.01s
T: T HudsonWideClrRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS W Deakin
- Winning Time29.87s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, nk, ½, hd, hd
- Off Time12:24:48
- Forecast£27.98
- Tricast£63.95
