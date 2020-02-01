Meetings
12:08 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 275m
- D5
- 1st £65, Others £33 Race Total £230
Final Result
Winning time:16.85sOff time:12:11:00
1st
1
Active Rose8/1
Split: Time: 16.85s
T: S W DeakinQAwRls,ALed
2nd
½
4
Izzy Dancer5/1
Split: Time: 16.89s
T: I E WalkerSAwMid,RanOn
3rd
1
5
Elsie Boo6/1
Split: Time: 16.97s
T: S W DeakinEP,MidWideCrd1
4th
½
2
Sovereign Alexa9/4
Split: Time: 17.01s
T: P R SpraggRlsMidCrd1
5th
¾
3
Missouri Boris3/1
Split: Time: 17.07s
T: J H SmithMidRlsCrd&FcdCk1
6th
1
6
Toems Queen3/1
Split: Time: 17.15s
T: I E WalkerSAwWide
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS W Deakin
- Winning Time16.85s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 1, ½, ¾, 1
- Off Time12:11:00
- Forecast£60.96
- Tricast£240.98
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.