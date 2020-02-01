Meetings
11:54 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £78, Others £34 Race Total £248
Final Result
Winning time:28.69sOff time:11:54:30
1st
3
Simple As That3/1
Split: Time: 28.69s
T: W RussellMidWideLed1,FinWell
2nd
2 ¼
4
Ooaar Ya Then9/4
Split: Time: 28.87s
T: S L NewberryBlk1,RanOnWell
3rd
6
6
Sawpit Sunshine3/1
Split: Time: 29.35s
T: D A HuntRlsCrd 3/4,RanOn
4th
½
5
Vimms Dolly5/1
Split: Time: 29.39s
T: T HudsonEP,RlsBCrd1,Crd 3/4
5th
½
2
Snaffi Rascal4/1
Split: Time: 29.43s
T: P A HolderRlsMidCrd1& 3/4
6th
2 ½
1
Break The Clock8/1
Split: Time: 29.63s
T: N M SlowleyRls,LckEP,Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerW Russell
- Winning Time28.69s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, 6, ½, ½, 2 ½
- Off Time11:54:30
- Forecast£12.82
- Tricast£30.73
