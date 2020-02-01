Meetings
11:38 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A8
- 1st £65, Others £33 Race Total £230
Final Result
Winning time:30.13sOff time:11:38:25
1st
6
Flyhigh Pam5/1
Split: 3.71Time: 30.13s
T: I E WalkerWideLedRunIn
2nd
nk
3
Black Medallion6/1
Split: 3.68Time: 30.16s
T: J H SmithEP,Led- 1/2,VWide4
3rd
nk
4
Magical Lottie6/4
Split: 3.83Time: 30.19s
T: W RussellSAwMidWide,RanOnLate
4th
2 ¾
1
Maffra Jet6/1
Split: 3.81Time: 30.41s
T: S W DeakinSAwEP,Crd1,Led 1/2-RunIn
5th
½
5
Kiki Do U Luv Me8/1
Split: 4.17Time: 30.45s
T: A M KempVSAwWide,RanOn
6th
1 ½
2
Vals Spark9/4
Split: 3.73Time: 30.57s
T: P A HolderRlsMidCrd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerI E Walker
- Winning Time30.13s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, nk, 2 ¾, ½, 1 ½
- Off Time11:38:25
- Forecast£46.63
- Tricast£96.34
