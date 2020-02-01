Meetings
11:23 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 275m
- D3
- 1st £78, Others £34 Race Total £248
Final Result
Winning time:16.58sOff time:11:23:40
1st
2
Our Sid6/4
Split: Time: 16.58s
T: R WilliamsEP,RlsMidCrd&Led1
2nd
1
6
Deep Chest7/2
Split: Time: 16.66s
T: J A DanaharWide,RanOn
3rd
3 ¾
3
Oi Oi Di3/1
Split: Time: 16.96s
T: R WilliamsEP,MidCrd1
4th
1
4
The Money Team8/1
Split: Time: 17.05s
T: S W DeakinEP,MidCrd1
5th
nk
5
Ballistic Budgie6/1
Split: Time: 17.08s
T: G B BallentineMidWideFcdCk1
6th
1 ¼
1
Yardman8/1
Split: Time: 17.18s
T: S W DeakinRlsFcdCk1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR Williams
- Winning Time16.58s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, 3 ¾, 1, nk, 1 ¼
- Off Time11:23:40
- Forecast£8.28
- Tricast£17.46
