Meetings
11:08 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 275m
- D4
- 1st £69, Others £33 Race Total £234
Final Result
Winning time:16.57sOff time:11:08:31
1st
4
Shvedova2/1
Split: Time: 16.57s
T: G B BallentineVQAwMid,ALed,HeldOn
2nd
hd
3
Hilldun Alice5/2
Split: Time: 16.59s
T: F C O'hareSAwEP,ChlRunIn
3rd
2 ¼
2
Spirit Endeavour7/2
Split: Time: 16.77s
T: S W DeakinSAwRlsMid,RanOn
4th
nk
1
Cloncunny Nick4/1
Split: Time: 16.80s
T: J A DanaharRlsClrRun
5th
1 ¼
6
Sawpit Successor8/1
Split: Time: 16.90s
T: D A HuntSAwWide
6th
½
5
Newlawn Karen6/1
Split: Time: 16.94s
T: I E WalkerEP,MidFcdCkRunIn
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG B Ballentine
- Winning Time16.57s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, 2 ¼, nk, 1 ¼, ½
- Off Time11:08:31
- Forecast£8.72
- Tricast£21.56
