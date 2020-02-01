Meetings

10:53 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020

  • 275m
  • D4
  • 1st £69, Others £33 Race Total £234

Final Result

Winning time:16.73sOff time:10:53:23
1st
6
Gneeves Natalie9/4
Split: Time: 16.73s
T: G B BallentineWide,FinWell
2nd
1 ¼
3
Terrys Choice7/2
Split: Time: 16.83s
T: J A DanaharSAwEP,Crd1,ChlRunIn
3rd
¾
5
Venusinbluejeans3/1
Split: Time: 16.89s
T: S L NewberryEP,WideLed-RunIn
4th
2 ½
4
Johns Vintage6/1
Split: Time: 17.09s
T: R WilliamsMidCrd1,FcdCk 1/2
5th
1 ¾
2
Curra Peach6/1
Split: Time: 17.23s
T: S L NewberryRlsMidFcdCk1
6th
hd
1
Reefton Katie4/1
Split: Time: 17.25s
T: N M SlowleySAwRlsFcdCk1

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerG B Ballentine
  • Winning Time16.73s
  • Runners6 ran
  • Distances1 ¼, ¾, 2 ½, 1 ¾, hd
  • Off Time10:53:23
  • Forecast£11.98
  • Tricast£28.94

