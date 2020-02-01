Meetings
10:38 Perry Barr Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A6
- 1st £69, Others £33 Race Total £234
Final Result
Winning time:29.71sOff time:10:38:54
1st
5
Leahs Phantom3/1
Split: 3.68Time: 29.71s
T: S W DeakinMidLed 3/4,FinWell
2nd
½
6
Slaneyside Wanda4/1
Split: 3.66Time: 29.75s
T: G B BallentineWide,RanOn
3rd
2
4
Dower Jewel3/1
Split: 3.74Time: 29.91s
T: W RussellMidBlk1,RanOn
4th
1
3
Supasonic Samson5/1
Split: 3.64Time: 29.99s
T: G B BallentineEP,MidLed- 3/4
5th
hd
2
Sahara Marlowe5/1
Split: 3.77Time: 30.01s
T: P R SpraggSAwEP,Blk1
6th
hd
1
Seomra Galaxy7/2
Split: 3.78Time: 30.03s
T: J A DanaharSAwEP,Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS W Deakin
- Winning Time29.71s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 2, 1, hd, hd
- Off Time10:38:54
- Forecast£17.21
- Tricast£44.32
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Vincennes
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.