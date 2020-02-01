Meetings
21:50 Pelaw Grange Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A3
- 1st £70, Others £20 Race Total £170
Final Result
Winning time:26.50sOff time:21:50:16
1st
3
Helens Bay1/1
Split: 5.54Time: 26.50s
T: R HaleEP,Crd1,LedFr3
2nd
6
1
Expert Droopy5/2
Split: 5.66Time: 26.97s
T: P LandlesSlowAw,RanOn
3rd
½
2
Boherna Bruce2/1
Split: 5.58Time: 27.01s
T: M KnightLackedEPace
4th
2 ¾
4
Kanturk Trudie5/2
Split: 5.5Time: 27.24s
T: T Jameson (Snr)EP,LedTo3,Crd1&3
Non Runners
5
Dublinhill Blitz
Split: Time:
T: R Hale
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR Hale
- Winning Time26.50s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances6, ½, 2 ¾
- Off Time21:50:16
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
