Meetings
21:30 Pelaw Grange Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A1
- 1st £80, Others £20 Race Total £180
Final Result
Winning time:25.95sOff time:21:30:20
1st
5
Oakvale Charlie1/2
Split: 5.52Time: 25.95s
T: P WortonEP,W,LdRunIn
2nd
1
4
Racecourse Girls3/1
Split: 5.41Time: 26.03s
T: T RobinsonQAw,LedToRunIn
3rd
2 ½
3
Wath Saturn4/1
Split: 5.54Time: 26.23s
T: J A LittleRls&CrdRunUp
4th
½
2
Headford Special9/4
Split: 5.63Time: 26.28s
T: D N CowellCrowdedRunUp
6th
DNF
1
Jogon Tom5/1
Split: 5.65Time:
T: T Jameson (Snr)BmpRunUp,Checked2
Non Runners
6
Tree Top Frankie
Split: Time:
T: R Hale
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Worton
- Winning Time25.95s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, 2 ½, ½, DNF
- Off Time21:30:20
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Vincennes
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.