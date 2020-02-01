Meetings
21:10 Pelaw Grange Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A4
- 1st £55, Others £20 Race Total £155
Final Result
Winning time:26.79sOff time:21:10:34
1st
1
Merlin Spark5/2
Split: 5.61Time: 26.79s
T: R ThompsonEP,LedRunUpTo3,CmAg
2nd
½
3
Maggie Mustang9/2
Split: 5.65Time: 26.83s
T: K BlackbirdEP,Led3ToRunIn
3rd
¾
6
Listen Charlie9/2
Split: 5.73Time: 26.90s
T: S C FrancisCrowdedRunUp
4th
1 ½
5
Pandoras Gold7/4
Split: 5.72Time: 27.03s
T: R HaleW&CrdRunUp,Crd1
5th
½
2
Old Inn Princess2/1
Split: 5.68Time: 27.07s
T: S C FrancisModAw,RailsToMiddle
6th
6 ½
4
Sleepy Kibou3/1
Split: 5.61Time: 27.58s
T: K A KennedyEP,DispTo1,BCrd 1/2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR Thompson
- Winning Time26.79s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, ¾, 1 ½, ½, 6 ½
- Off Time21:10:34
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
