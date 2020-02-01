Meetings
20:50 Pelaw Grange Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A6
- 1st £50, Others £20 Race Total £150
Final Result
Winning time:26.74sOff time:20:50:09
1st
6
Walley Olive4/7
Split: 5.79Time: 26.74s
T: C HarkerSAw,RanOn,LdRunIn
2nd
2 ¼
5
Wheatcross Jet7/2
Split: 5.63Time: 26.93s
T: J WestEP,W,RanOn
3rd
2 ½
3
Ring Harbour8/1
Split: 5.52Time: 27.12s
T: P SimpsonQAw,LedToRunIn
4th
2
1
Balmoral Fluff3/1
Split: 5.62Time: 27.28s
T: K BlackbirdLckEP,Rails
5th
1 ½
2
Millroad Hero8/1
Split: 5.9Time: 27.40s
T: P LandlesVerySlowAw,MidRunUp
6th
3
4
Hurricane Jess4/1
Split: 5.61Time: 27.64s
T: P SimpsonCrowded2&3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerC Harker
- Winning Time26.74s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, 2 ½, 2, 1 ½, 3
- Off Time20:50:09
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
