Meetings
20:30 Pelaw Grange Sat 1 February 2020
- 245m
- D4
- 1st £100, Others £25 Race Total £200
Final Result
Winning time:15.27sOff time:20:30:20
1st
5
Scholes Deeds7/4
Split: Time: 15.27s
T: R ThompsonEP,LedFrom1
2nd
¾
2
Tic Tok Oreo4/5
Split: Time: 15.32s
T: L EagletonRanOn
3rd
1
4
Coffeethedancer3/1
Split: Time: 15.40s
T: S C FrancisEP,LedRunUpTo1
4th
1 ¼
3
Dance Hayley7/2
Split: Time: 15.50s
T: K BlackbirdCrowded1
5th
1 ¼
1
Windy Cassilero5/2
Split: Time: 15.60s
T: K A KennedyCrowded1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR Thompson
- Winning Time15.27s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances¾, 1, 1 ¼, 1 ¼
- Off Time20:30:20
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
