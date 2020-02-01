Meetings
20:10 Pelaw Grange Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A7
- 1st £50, Others £20 Race Total £150
Final Result
Winning time:26.95sOff time:20:10:40
1st
6
Kendlea The Pyro3/1
Split: 5.59Time: 26.95s
T: K BlackbirdQuickAw,ALed
2nd
3
4
Tobar Bush6/4
Split: 5.81Time: 27.19s
T: L EagletonCrdRunUp,RanOn
3rd
1 ¾
2
Frankies Adancer3/1
Split: 5.66Time: 27.32s
T: S C FrancisEP,ClearRun
4th
½
3
Pad Sagainne5/2
Split: 5.81Time: 27.36s
T: J WestSlowAway
5th
1 ¼
1
Glove Zar Off4/1
Split: 5.76Time: 27.47s
T: G A FootSlowAway
6th
hd
5
Get In There4/1
Split: 5.75Time: 27.49s
T: J MossLckEPace,Middle
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Blackbird
- Winning Time26.95s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3, 1 ¾, ½, 1 ¼, hd
- Off Time20:10:40
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
