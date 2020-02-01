Meetings

19:50 Pelaw Grange Sat 1 February 2020

  • 435m
  • A7
  • 1st £50, Others £20 Race Total £150

Final Result

Winning time:26.85sOff time:19:51:00
1st
3
Metafor Blue3/1
Split: 5.69Time: 26.85s
T: R ThompsonMiddle,LedFrom3
2nd
2 ¼
1
Touch Of Pedro5/1
Split: 5.77Time: 27.04s
T: J MossRails,RanOn
3rd
1
2
Flashing Quest9/4
Split: 5.76Time: 27.13s
T: R ThompsonLckEPace,RanOn
4th
1 ½
5
Geordie Sniper3/1
Split: 5.7Time: 27.25s
T: K A KennedyModAw,Wide
5th
3 ¾
6
Folayno Big Bang5/2
Split: 5.59Time: 27.55s
T: J MossEP,LedRunUpTo3
6th
1 ¾
4
Astro Jet9/2
Split: 5.8Time: 27.68s
T: J MossSlowAway,Middle

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerR Thompson
  • Winning Time26.85s
  • Runners6 ran
  • Distances2 ¼, 1, 1 ½, 3 ¾, 1 ¾
  • Off Time19:51:00
  • Forecast£0.00
  • Tricast£0.00

