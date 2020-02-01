Meetings
19:50 Pelaw Grange Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A7
- 1st £50, Others £20 Race Total £150
Final Result
Winning time:26.85sOff time:19:51:00
1st
3
Metafor Blue3/1
Split: 5.69Time: 26.85s
T: R ThompsonMiddle,LedFrom3
2nd
2 ¼
1
Touch Of Pedro5/1
Split: 5.77Time: 27.04s
T: J MossRails,RanOn
3rd
1
2
Flashing Quest9/4
Split: 5.76Time: 27.13s
T: R ThompsonLckEPace,RanOn
4th
1 ½
5
Geordie Sniper3/1
Split: 5.7Time: 27.25s
T: K A KennedyModAw,Wide
5th
3 ¾
6
Folayno Big Bang5/2
Split: 5.59Time: 27.55s
T: J MossEP,LedRunUpTo3
6th
1 ¾
4
Astro Jet9/2
Split: 5.8Time: 27.68s
T: J MossSlowAway,Middle
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR Thompson
- Winning Time26.85s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, 1, 1 ½, 3 ¾, 1 ¾
- Off Time19:51:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Vincennes
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.