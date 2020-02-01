Meetings
19:30 Pelaw Grange Sat 1 February 2020
- 435m
- A8
- 1st £50, Others £20 Race Total £130
Final Result
Winning time:27.43sOff time:19:30:43
1st
5
A Bit Of Rosie2/1
Split: 5.68Time: 27.43s
T: L EagletonRanOn,LedRunIn
2nd
1 ¼
2
Susies Call3/1
Split: 5.65Time: 27.52s
T: J MossEP,LedToRunIn
3rd
5
1
Act Quickly9/2
Split: 5.77Time: 27.92s
T: J MossRails,ClearRun
4th
¾
4
Strategic Trio4/1
Split: 5.64Time: 27.98s
T: K A KennedyEarlyPace,Middle
5th
¾
6
Ower The Knot5/1
Split: 5.85Time: 28.04s
T: J MossSlowAw
6th
nk
3
Snug Monroe2/1
Split: 5.73Time: 28.07s
T: R ThompsonLckEP,Crd1,FcdTCk2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerL Eagleton
- Winning Time27.43s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 5, ¾, ¾, nk
- Off Time19:30:43
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.