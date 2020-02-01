Meetings
22:30 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A4
- 1st £115, Others £36 Race Total £295
Final Result
Winning time:30.50sOff time:22:30:16
1st
5
Tickity Gucci7/4
Split: 5.2Time: 30.50s
T: A ThompsonEP,ALd,Mid
2nd
hd
3
Graigues Savea6/5
Split: 5.35Time: 30.52s
T: A StoneClrRun
3rd
2 ½
1
Cloneen Sky9/2
Split: 5.39Time: 30.72s
T: M A RobertsCrd1
4th
½
6
Nidderdale Chase6/1
Split: 5.18Time: 30.76s
T: J LlewellinClrRun,Mid-W
5th
2 ¼
4
Randygandy7/1
Split: 5.39Time: 30.94s
T: P J WilsonCrd1&3
6th
sh
2
Highview Peach7/2
Split: 5.37Time: 30.95s
T: J GrayCrd1&3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA Thompson
- Winning Time30.50s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, 2 ½, ½, 2 ¼, sh
- Off Time22:30:16
- Forecast£5.41
- Tricast£15.84
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.