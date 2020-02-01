Meetings
22:14 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A6
- 1st £110, Others £35 Race Total £285
Final Result
Winning time:31.06sOff time:22:15:10
1st
5
Honour Coupe4/1
Split: 5.28Time: 31.06s
T: A S McphersonSAw,LdRunIn
2nd
2 ½
6
Sporty Melody6/1
Split: 5.29Time: 31.27s
T: A ThompsonClrRun,W
3rd
½
4
Ascot Emer4/1
Split: 5.23Time: 31.31s
T: A S McphersonEP,Ld-RunIn
4th
4 ½
2
Salacres Bruiser5/2
Split: 5.37Time: 31.67s
T: P H HarndenCrd1&3
5th
3 ¼
3
Hangry Man9/4
Split: 5.31Time: 31.93s
T: P TimminsCrd1
6th
2
1
Nidderdale Hazel3/1
Split: 5.42Time: 32.09s
T: J LlewellinCrd1&4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA S Mcpherson
- Winning Time31.06s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, ½, 4 ½, 3 ¼, 2
- Off Time22:15:10
- Forecast£30.21
- Tricast£109.44
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.