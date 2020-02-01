Meetings
21:58 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A4
- 1st £115, Others £36 Race Total £295
Final Result
Winning time:30.61sOff time:21:59:48
1st
2
Headford Gold7/2
Split: 5.28Time: 30.61s
T: P TimminsLd4
2nd
3
1
Fred Knows Nowt3/1
Split: 5.18Time: 30.85s
T: A ThompsonEP,Ld-4,Rls
3rd
2 ¼
3
Slaneyside Carly6/1
Split: 5.39Time: 31.03s
T: M A RobertsCrdRunUp
4th
1 ½
4
Corrin Tess4/1
Split: 5.44Time: 31.15s
T: J GrayCrdRunUp&3
5th
1 ¼
6
Thor4/1
Split: 5.31Time: 31.25s
T: J LlewellinCrd1&3
6th
3 ½
5
Lily Gudbucka7/4
Split: 5.32Time: 31.53s
T: A S McphersonCrd1&3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Timmins
- Winning Time30.61s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3, 2 ¼, 1 ½, 1 ¼, 3 ½
- Off Time21:59:48
- Forecast£16.96
- Tricast£69.16
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.