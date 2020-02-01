Meetings
21:42 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- HP
- 1st £120, Others £36 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:30.80sOff time:21:42:21
1st
6
Rackethall Lily5/2
Split: Time: 30.80s
T: M A RobertsClrRun,RanOn
2nd
1 ½
3
Bobs Silver7/4
Split: Time: 30.92s
T: A ThompsonClrRun
3rd
hd
5
Salacres Winner7/2
Split: Time: 30.94s
T: P H HarndenClrRun
4th
½
1
Holmrook Isobel5/1
Split: Time: 30.98s
T: A S McphersonLd 1/2-RunIn
5th
½
4
Gulleen Amy5/1
Split: Time: 31.02s
T: J GraySAw,ClrRun
6th
2 ½
2
Buckshee Boy4/1
Split: Time: 31.22s
T: C N WiltonLd- 1/2,W
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM A Roberts
- Winning Time30.80s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, hd, ½, ½, 2 ½
- Off Time21:42:21
- Forecast£10.42
- Tricast£28.82
