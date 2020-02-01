Meetings
21:26 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A6
- 1st £110, Others £35 Race Total £285
Final Result
Winning time:31.12sOff time:21:27:28
1st
1
Flexible Lady6/4
Split: 5.41Time: 31.12s
T: E SavilleCrd1,Ld4
2nd
1 ¾
4
Blues Brother5/2
Split: 5.29Time: 31.26s
T: A ThompsonChl&Crd4
3rd
¾
5
Lynam The Legend9/2
Split: 5.34Time: 31.32s
T: A S McphersonCrdRunIn
4th
nk
2
Salacres Tilly9/2
Split: 5.48Time: 31.35s
T: P H HarndenSAw,Crd1
5th
nk
6
Kipp Kita5/1
Split: 5.17Time: 31.38s
T: P J WilsonEP,Ld-4,CrdRunIn
6th
2 ¼
3
Westwood Rover7/2
Split: 5.49Time: 31.56s
T: A S McphersonBlk1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerE Saville
- Winning Time31.12s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, ¾, nk, nk, 2 ¼
- Off Time21:27:28
- Forecast£6.98
- Tricast£22.14
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.