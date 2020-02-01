Meetings
21:10 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A5
- 1st £110, Others £35 Race Total £285
Final Result
Winning time:30.58sOff time:21:11:32
1st
6
Swift Buggie3/1
Split: 5.17Time: 30.58s
T: P J WilsonEP,ALd,Mid
2nd
10 ½
2
Salacres Ocean5/2
Split: 5.37Time: 31.42s
T: P H HarndenBlk1
3rd
1 ¼
1
Precious Edna6/1
Split: 5.29Time: 31.52s
T: J A WhiteCrd1,EsdNrLn
4th
1 ¾
3
Headford Ruby5/2
Split: 5.32Time: 31.66s
T: P TimminsCrdRunUp,Blk1
5th
6
4
Pandarama9/4
Split: 5.33Time: 32.14s
T: C N WiltonCrdRunUp,Blk1
6th
sh
5
Rockmount Ponder6/1
Split: 5.33Time: 32.15s
T: E SavilleBlk1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP J Wilson
- Winning Time30.58s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances10 ½, 1 ¼, 1 ¾, 6, sh
- Off Time21:11:32
- Forecast£15.17
- Tricast£60.88
