Meetings
20:54 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A3
- 1st £120, Others £36 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:30.47sOff time:20:54:36
1st
4
Foxdale Witch4/1
Split: 5.25Time: 30.47s
T: A ThompsonCrd2,RanOn
2nd
nk
3
Frosties Hope5/2
Split: 5.16Time: 30.50s
T: L G TuffinEP,Ld1-NrLn
3rd
3 ½
1
Salacresprecious6/4
Split: 5.34Time: 30.80s
T: P H HarndenCrd4
4th
½
2
Glenhead Lily9/4
Split: 5.25Time: 30.84s
T: J GrayCrd2
5th
4 ¼
5
Miranda4/1
Split: 5.28Time: 31.18s
T: J LlewellinCrd2
Non Runners
6
Kentish Wonder
Split: Time:
T: A S Mcpherson
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA Thompson
- Winning Time30.47s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, 3 ½, ½, 4 ¼
- Off Time20:54:36
- Forecast£20.65
- Tricast£0.00
