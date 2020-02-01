Meetings

20:54 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020

  • 500m
  • A3
  • 1st £120, Others £36 Race Total £300

Final Result

Winning time:30.47sOff time:20:54:36
1st
4
Foxdale Witch4/1
Split: 5.25Time: 30.47s
T: A ThompsonCrd2,RanOn
2nd
nk
3
Frosties Hope5/2
Split: 5.16Time: 30.50s
T: L G TuffinEP,Ld1-NrLn
3rd
3 ½
1
Salacresprecious6/4
Split: 5.34Time: 30.80s
T: P H HarndenCrd4
4th
½
2
Glenhead Lily9/4
Split: 5.25Time: 30.84s
T: J GrayCrd2
5th
4 ¼
5
Miranda4/1
Split: 5.28Time: 31.18s
T: J LlewellinCrd2

Non Runners

6
Kentish Wonder
Split: Time:
T: A S Mcpherson

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerA Thompson
  • Winning Time30.47s
  • Runners6 ran
  • Distancesnk, 3 ½, ½, 4 ¼
  • Off Time20:54:36
  • Forecast£20.65
  • Tricast£0.00

