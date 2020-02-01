Meetings
20:37 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- HP
- 1st £120, Others £36 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:30.80sOff time:20:37:26
1st
2
Sporty Mike6/4
Split: Time: 30.80s
T: A ThompsonSnLd,W
2nd
½
5
Roo Wen Two9/2
Split: Time: 30.84s
T: J A WhiteClrRun
3rd
hd
4
Airmount Alice5/1
Split: Time: 30.86s
T: L G TuffinClrRun
4th
¾
1
Sandyhill Mo4/1
Split: Time: 30.92s
T: E SavilleClrRun
5th
hd
6
Right Direction11/4
Split: Time: 30.94s
T: J GrayClrRun
6th
¾
3
Salacres Manny7/2
Split: Time: 31.00s
T: P H HarndenSAw,Crd3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA Thompson
- Winning Time30.80s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, hd, ¾, hd, ¾
- Off Time20:37:26
- Forecast£10.91
- Tricast£39.52
