Meetings
20:20 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A3
- 1st £120, Others £36 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:30.92sOff time:20:20:26
1st
1
Kind Of Cute5/2
Split: 5.24Time: 30.92s
T: C N WiltonCrd2,Ld4
2nd
1 ½
2
Cuba5/1
Split: 5.2Time: 31.04s
T: A StoneLd1-4
3rd
sh
3
Charlie Tango3/1
Split: 5.25Time: 31.05s
T: A ThompsonBlk1
4th
3 ¼
6
Swift Natania5/1
Split: 5.25Time: 31.31s
T: P J WilsonCrd2&4
5th
1 ¾
5
Milltown Jasper3/1
Split: 5.32Time: 31.45s
T: M T MunslowSAw,Blk&Stb1
6th
2 ¾
4
Gower Star11/4
Split: 5.18Time: 31.67s
T: J GrayCrd1&4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerC N Wilton
- Winning Time30.92s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, sh, 3 ¼, 1 ¾, 2 ¾
- Off Time20:20:26
- Forecast£15.23
- Tricast£44.97
