Meetings
20:03 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A8
- 1st £100, Others £35 Race Total £275
Final Result
Winning time:31.70sOff time:20:03:35
1st
2
Holmrook Niamh9/2
Split: 5.35Time: 31.70s
T: A S McphersonSnLd
2nd
9 ¾
4
Salacres Sasha9/4
Split: 5.42Time: 32.48s
T: P H HarndenCrdRunUpBlk2
3rd
3 ¼
6
Venus7/2
Split: 5.35Time: 32.74s
T: J LlewellinBlk2
4th
hd
1
Janlinda3/1
Split: 5.47Time: 32.76s
T: J LlewellinCrd1&2
5th
4 ¼
5
Holmrook Jamie4/1
Split: 5.49Time: 33.10s
T: A S McphersonVW&Blk2
6th
¾
3
Salacres Roma9/4
Split: 5.47Time: 33.16s
T: P H HarndenCrdRunUp,Blk2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA S Mcpherson
- Winning Time31.70s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances9 ¾, 3 ¼, hd, 4 ¼, ¾
- Off Time20:03:35
- Forecast£25.41
- Tricast£83.31
