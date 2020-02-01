Meetings
19:46 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A2
- 1st £130, Others £38 Race Total £282
Final Result
Winning time:30.46sOff time:19:46:23
1st
4
Cloheena Monty6/4
Split: 5.16Time: 30.46s
T: J A WhiteLd1
2nd
1 ¾
5
Jumeirah Echo6/4
Split: 5.36Time: 30.60s
T: B DenbySAw,Crd2
3rd
4 ½
2
Fabulous Carmel9/2
Split: 5.17Time: 30.96s
T: L G TuffinCrd1
4th
¾
3
Heatwave5/2
Split: 5.25Time: 31.02s
T: J LlewellinCrd1&2
5th
nk
1
Haddington Mary4/1
Split: 5.27Time: 31.05s
T: M T MunslowCrd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ A White
- Winning Time30.46s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 4 ½, ¾, nk
- Off Time19:46:23
- Forecast£5.24
- Tricast£0.00
