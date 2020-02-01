Meetings
19:27 Nottingham Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A7
- 1st £105, Others £35 Race Total £280
Final Result
Winning time:31.77sOff time:19:27:45
1st
1
Precious Alice3/1
Split: 5.39Time: 31.77s
T: J A WhiteLdRunIn,Rls
2nd
1 ¼
2
Salacres Gypsy5/4
Split: 5.35Time: 31.87s
T: P H HarndenLd2-RunIn
3rd
sh
3
Alma Jess8/1
Split: 5.29Time: 31.88s
T: P TimminsLd-2
4th
3 ½
6
Mustang Josh5/1
Split: 5.4Time: 32.16s
T: M T MunslowBlk2
5th
1 ¼
4
Townside Meteor8/1
Split: 5.36Time: 32.26s
T: J GrayCrd2
6th
2 ½
5
Swift Road9/4
Split: 5.46Time: 32.46s
T: J LlewellinBlk2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ A White
- Winning Time31.77s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, sh, 3 ½, 1 ¼, 2 ½
- Off Time19:27:45
- Forecast£8.88
- Tricast£36.68
