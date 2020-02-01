Meetings
22:01 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A4
- 1st £131, Others £35 Race Total £271
Final Result
Winning time:29.08sOff time:22:01:10
1st
5
Ranchers Fire5/4
Split: 4.67Time: 29.08s
T: S J AtkinsonWide,Led1
2nd
2 ¾
1
Choctaw Razan4/1
Split: 4.77Time: 29.30s
T: P SinglewoodEarlyPace,LedTo1
3rd
1
4
Crooks Pablo9/4
Split: 4.8Time: 29.39s
T: S CaileClearRun
4th
½
3
General Jack9/4
Split: 4.9Time: 29.43s
T: D CalvertStumbledStart
5th
1 ½
2
Ridgedale Nidge6/1
Split: 4.8Time: 29.55s
T: S J AtkinsonClearRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS J Atkinson
- Winning Time29.08s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances2 ¾, 1, ½, 1 ½
- Off Time22:01:10
- Forecast£8.93
- Tricast£0.00
