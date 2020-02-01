Meetings
21:43 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £273
Final Result
Winning time:29.10sOff time:21:43:36
1st
2
Alnwick Beauty6/4
Split: Time: 29.10s
T: A HarrisonAlwaysLed
2nd
5 ¼
3
Bramble Tudor11/4
Split: Time: 29.52s
T: S AndersonClearRun
3rd
hd
5
Love Is Power6/1
Split: Time: 29.54s
T: M WalshBumped1
4th
3 ¾
6
Popper Robson2/1
Split: Time: 29.85s
T: M WalshBmp1,Crd3
5th
2 ¾
4
Black East3/1
Split: Time: 30.08s
T: S J AtkinsonCrowded3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA Harrison
- Winning Time29.10s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances5 ¼, hd, 3 ¾, 2 ¾
- Off Time21:43:36
- Forecast£7.21
- Tricast£0.00
